ARRESTS
• Leonard Jay Weeks, 30, 17B Lacey’s Private Drive, Lot B, Danville; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Adrienne Brooke McGee, 20, 1000 Mitwede St. S.W., Lot F6, Hartselle; first-degree possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Logan Austin Buie, 20, 65 Larkspur Drive, Union Grove; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Milford Steve Williams, 59, 3147 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Andy Tyrone Sanford, 53, 2115 Bash Road, Thomasville; first-degree criminal mischief; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Meagan Jean Wells, 24, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., No. 13, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 401 Sanders St., Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Randy Lynn Mullins, 60, 29319 Lakeview Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; first-degree criminal mischief; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Ardmore police)
• Coleton Jackson Briscoe, 29, 1868 Rose Crest Circle, Town Creek; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,100. (Town Creek police)
