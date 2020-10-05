NORTH COURTLAND — Earnestine Martin, the leading vote-getter for North Courtland Town Council Place 2 on Aug. 25, has dropped out of Tuesday’s municipal election runoff, according to the town’s mayor, and the election will not take place.
Mayor Riely Evans Sr. said Martin has been battling health issues and decided to not seek reelection. Martin received 104 votes to Shirley Mayes’ 93 votes in August. A third candidate, Jeffrey Steward, garnered 59 votes.
“Earnestine has been a great council member and has helped the town growth the past four years,” Evans said.
Martin could not be reached for comment.
Evans, 47, won his second term as mayor in August.
