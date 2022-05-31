ARRESTS
• Tawana S. Hurley, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anthony Blake Owens, 32, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Leon Baker, 37, Decatur; three counts of chemical endangerment of a child, drug trafficking, distribution of heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $42,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chauncey Earl Johnson, 56, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Lavale Blaylock, 50, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Elizabeth Yvonne Burks, 21, Hartselle; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher George Lackey, 43, Vinemont; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tiffany Nicole Cowart, 28, Huntsville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jenny Norton, 31, Lacey’s Spring; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• John Brian Alverson, 44, Fayetteville, Tennessee; third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Juan Manuel Jiminez, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cecil Leon Evans, 48, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Blake King, 36, Hartselle; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Clifford Mareece Nance, 43, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Danyael L. Clopton, 44, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephanie Nicole Pugh, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Zachary Silezion, 25; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Moulton police)
• Melissa Fuller, Elkmont; second-degree burglary, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessi Ish, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Shull, Athens; first-degree theft, distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Konnor Edmonson, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Kelley, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Heather McCarty, Athens; possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police, Limestone sheriff)
• Jon Best, Huntsville; second-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Peak, Cullman; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.