TOWN CREEK — The four Dec. 16 tornado victims remain hospitalized with one returning to the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital following complications breathing, according to the town’s mayor.
Mayor Mike Parker said Wayne Johnson has been placed back on a ventilator and is in serious condition.
Landen Godsey, 8, is improving at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and is stable. “He’s has a fractured left arm but is getting better every day,” Parker said.
Landen’s parents, Chase and Keisha, were killed when the EF2 tornado destroyed their doublewide mobile home about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 16 on Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek.
Parker said Wayne Lovett remains in the neurological intensive care unit at UAB Hospital and family members hope he will be moved to the ICU in a couple of days.
His wife Rhonda is in rehabilitation and getting stronger at UAB Hospital, Parker said.
Fundraisers for the victims have been set up on social media and at CB&S Bank branches in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.