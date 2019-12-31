TOWN CREEK — One of the four people injured in the Dec. 16 tornado could return home next week, according to Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker.
Rhonda Lovett, who has been in UAB Hospital since the EF2 tornado destroyed the family home, had a recent surgery, Parker said. “She is doing much better and may come home next week,” he said.
Her husband, Wayne Lovett, is still listed in critical condition at the hospital, Parker said.
Another victim, Landen Godsey, 8, is improving at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Parker said. “He’s breathing on his own and doctors are now saying he’ll make a complete recovery,” he said.
Marcus Johnson has been in Huntsville Hospital and was improving but is back in the intensive care unit, Parker said.
The tornado destroyed three mobile homes along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek. It killed Landen’s parents, Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Keisha Cross Godsey, 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.