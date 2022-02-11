Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and its suppliers will hold a joint job fair Feb. 19 at the Huntsville Marriott at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
There are close to 1,200 positions available at MTM and approximately 800 positions with their suppliers.
MTM recently increased its starting hourly wage to between $18.35 an hour and $25 an hour for production team members. Starting wages for skilled positions will range from $25.64 an hour to $36 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.