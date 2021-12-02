COURTLAND — Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP President J.E. Turnbore is encouraging all residents interested in keeping R.A. Hubbard School open to meet at the First Baptist Church in Courtland at 4 p.m. Saturday.
He said students and parents of students at R.A. Hubbard School will be among speakers.
The Lawrence County Board of Education is expected to vote at its regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. whether to keep the school open or close it.
If the school is closed, students will be bused to Hatton High, East Lawrence Middle School or East Lawrence High School.
The 1A school has an enrollment of 146 students and a per-pupil expenditure of more than $18,000, more than $4,000 more than the next highest school per-pupil cost.
