COURTLAND — The Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP will hold a meeting Thursday night in attempt to block the closing of the struggling R.A. Hubbard High School.
Chapter President J.E. Turnbore said the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will include speeches from students and parents of students.
The Lawrence County Board of Education is expected to vote on Monday at 6 p.m. on whether to close the school, which has 146 students.
According to central office data, the per-pupil cost is $18,030 this school year, more than $4,200 than the next highest school, Mount Hope School at $13,831.
