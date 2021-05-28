Memorial Day ceremonies are planned locally in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties.
Following are details on each event Monday.
• Decatur — 10 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, 741 Danville Rd. The Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery.
• Moulton — 10 a.m., American Legion Post 25, 10435 Coffee Road. Moulton city leaders and guest speaker Stanley Johnson, a longtime sponsor of American Legion Post 15, will pay tribute to veterans at the Legion's cross memorial currently on display.
• Athens — 11 a.m., Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives (former Limestone County Event Center), 114 W. Pryor St. Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, program executive officer of the U.S. Army's Missiles and Space at Redstone Arsenal, will be a guest speaker at the museum's new location. The museum is not fully open but will be offering "sneak peek" tours on Memorial Day.
