Quest Prevention Services, a program of the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, will host the third annual Opioid Summit at the Mental Health Center offices on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
The summit is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/NGBC6gqVyvA. More information can be obtained at www.mhcnca.org/opioid. Presenters include Dr. Aaron Karr, medical director, Another Chance Inpatient Detox Program, Helen Keller Hospital; Laura Burdeshaw, program director, Another Chance, Decatur Morgan Hospital; and Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott.
