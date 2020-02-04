A program that addresses mental health issues in Morgan County while easing strains on hospital emergency rooms and the county jail could end if funds aren’t raised to support it.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, Foundation for Mental Health, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Junior League of Morgan County are hosting the inaugural Stepping Up for Morgan County fundraiser Feb. 21 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in Decatur.
Laura Burdeshaw, of Decatur Morgan Hospital, said the Stepping Up Initiative fundraiser goal is $80,000. She said the program offered more than $600,000 in mental health services during the past year. The program’s initial source of funding came from a federal grant that has been discontinued.
Sheriff Ron Puckett said an average of 46% of the 600 or so inmates in the county lockup are diagnosed with some form of mental illness.
Tickets for the event are $100 per person. Attendees will have musical entertainment provided by Trick Zipper and food catered by J.W. Steakhouse in Priceville.
Tickets and sponsorships are available at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce office, online at MHCNCA.org or by calling the Foundation for Mental Health at 256-260-7325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.