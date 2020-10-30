When Hannah Ownby pulled into Sivley's Fuel Station along Alabama 20 in North Courtland with a flat tire Thursday morning, she realized she wasn't the only one having a bad morning commute.
"There were about five other people changing tires too," the Tuscumbia resident said.
They were among at least 50 motorists who troopers reported had flat tires from the state line in Colbert County into Morgan County after a commercial truck hauling scrap metal dropped portions of its load onto several highways, causing traffic diversions for cleanup and prompting an investigation.
Senior Alabama Trooper Greg Corble said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officers located the truck driver in Decatur on Thursday. The name of the company involved will be released once the investigation is concluded, he said. He said he is uncertain if criminal charges will be filed.
“The owner of an out-of-state company is contacting his insurance company to help settle with the motorists’ claims,” Corble said. “Our Quad Cities post received about 50 calls this morning reporting flat tires on Alabama 20. We'll know more Friday.”
Corble said the flat tires were reported along U.S. 72, U.S. 72 Alternate, Alabama 43 and Alabama 20.
Seth Burkett, an Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman, said ALDOT is looking into the possibility of filing a claim for the cost of the cleanup efforts. At least five ALDOT vehicles were seen on the Lawrence County portion of Alabama 20 about noon, and Burkett said 55 ALDOT employees, along with contractor crews, were involved in the cleanup.
“What happened today illustrates the importance of properly securing and tarping loads," Burkett said. "The hazards strewn along more than 40 miles of highway affected a large number of motorists, many of whom suffered flat tires, not to mention the cleanup drained most manpower from three ALDOT districts for several hours. The small, flat pieces defied our broom trucks, so many had to be picked up by hand or by means of a large magnet.”
John Erwin, general manager at SA Recycling in Decatur, said his business didn’t purchase any scrap metal Thursday morning similar to the shards littering the eastbound lanes of Alabama 20.
“It appears to be busheling that must have fallen from a truck,” he said after looking at images of the debris. “We purchased some scrap vehicles earlier today but no busheling.”
Busheling is clean steel and aluminum scrap metal usually not exceeding 12 inches in any direction. Erwin said busheling includes metal stampings and clippings, usually from a mill.
Sivley's Fuel Station employee S.T. Yarbrough said he believes the truck must have passed through Town Creek/North Courtland about 6 a.m. He said he lives in Town Creek and arrived at work at 4:15 a.m.
“When I came to work I saw nothing like that in the road. I had to leave to go back to Town Creek about 7,” he said. “I saw several vehicles alongside of the run with flat tires. When I got back (to Sivley's) I counted at least 20 cars in the parking lot with flat tires. I tried to help some of them and then when I inspected my car, I had a flat.”
---
Vehicles with multiple flat tires
Ryan Meeks, service manager at Gabe’s Tires in Town Creek, said he lives in Cherokee, west of Tuscumbia, and noticed about 15 vehicles along the road with flat tires when he was driving to work at 6:30 a.m.
“When I got here, the phone was already ringing,” he said. “We’ve been busy all day. I’ve probably worked on 10 cars between here and Sivley’s.”
He said his boss Gabe Carter even got a flat tire while responding to a call to repair a flat.
“At least three of the vehicles we’ve helped repair had two or more tires flat,” Meeks said. “In all, we’ve repaired between 25 and 30 flats this morning and have towed a couple of vehicles in.”
Meeks, 30, said he has worked with Gabe’s for six years and nothing compares to the number of flat tires reported Thursday.
Ownby, 26, was able to get herself back on the road.
“This is my very first time changing a tire,” she said. “... I never saw what I ran over. I’m going to let my husband take care of repairing the tire when he gets home tonight.”
Courtland Police Chief Steven Terry said he had to seek help from Gabe’s for a family member.
“This morning I was out helping assist disabled motorists and my daughter called to tell me she had a flat," Terry said.
---
Vehicles towed
On the west side of Town Creek, Happy Jack Tires’ owner Phillip Craig said his business had fixed about a dozen flat tires by noon. “We’ll probably do 20 to 25 before the day is out,” he said. “Some of the tires are unrepairable.”
Lee Borden, a driver for Teak's Towing in Lawrence County, said at noon he had towed five vehicles with multiple flat tires.
Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett said there were “large patches” of metal debris along Alabama 20 in Town Creek. He credited Mike Thornton of Thornton Recycling for allowing the use of his scrapyard magnet truck to help clear the busy highway.
Garrett said he has never seen an incident impacting so many motorists in his 30-plus years in law enforcement.
“From Town Creek to (Sivley’s), we had between 30 to 40 flat tires reported,” he said. “That’s 5 or 6 miles. Some people reported damage to the bodies of their vehicles.”
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said his officers were busy all morning assisting motorists with flat tires. “The first calls started coming in about 6:30 and haven’t stopped all morning,” he said.
Tim Sandlin, spokesman for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies assisted with traffic control most of the morning. ALDOT closed one eastbound lane of Alabama 20 while cleanup was conducted.
Farther west, Assistant Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Hitt said some vehicles had as many as four flat tires.
Burkett said all lanes were back open shortly after noon.
