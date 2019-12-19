TOWN CREEK — Concerned and frightened, Bob and Mary Nichols were watching severe weather updates on television at their Lawrence County 265 home when the power went out just after 5 p.m. Monday. They grabbed Tiffany, their 4-year-old Yorkie, and huddled in a closet in the middle of the house, little knowing that two of their neighbors would soon be dead and others injured.
“I remember the weather man saying Colbert Heights and Town Creek should take cover,” said Mary, 59. “We went into the closet and in about 15 seconds the house was shaking.”
Bob, 62, said the EF2 tornado left as quickly as it arrived.
“I heard the rumbling and things hitting the back wall of our house and then 10 to 15 seconds later, it was dead quiet. It had passed.”
Their one-story brick house suffered damage to the back and roof, but remains livable, they said.
“I went to the bedroom window and when lightning flashed I saw that the trailer (lived in by Wayne and Rhonda Lovett) was gone,” he said. “We ran outside in the rain looking for them.”
They said they didn’t realize some of the downed power lines might still be live and dangerous.
“We found Wayne and Rhonda about 40 yards from the front of their trailer, and I realized the two trailers across the road were gone,” said Mary, crying while recalling the tragedy Wednesday. “We both called 911. Wayne wasn’t responsive. … It was just chaotic.”
Bob and Mary said they stayed with the Lovetts until help arrived. “They would have been the first people to help out if somebody was hurt,” Mary said about the injured couple. “We’re just so devastated. They would have given their hearts for everybody.”
Two of the four people in the two mobile homes across Lawrence County 265 were discovered dead, several hundred yards away. The bodies of Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and his wife Keisha Cross Godsey, 34, were found near a wooded area, Mary said. Later, the Godseys' 7-year-old son Landen was found alive with head injuries. He was eventually airlifted to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
“Other people said they found them and they brought the little boy out but didn’t say much about Chase and Keisha,” Bob added.
Wednesday afternoon, one of Landen Godsey's family members said the boy was stable, but in critical condition. There are no spinal injuries, the family member said, but he has a broken arm, and doctors are monitoring pressure on his brain.
The Godsey family's double-wide trailer is nowhere to be found.
Marcus Johnson, the resident in the third destroyed mobile home, a single-wide, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital as were the Lovetts, said Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker.
A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday that Rhonda Lovett is listed in serious condition and Wayne Lovett is in fair condition. She said Johnson was not in the hospital’s system.
--
'God saved us for a reason'
“God saved us for a reason,” Mary said. “He put his hands on us and kept us here. We’re so grateful. Our neighbors are in really bad shape, and we’re still here. We’re alive. He must have a plan for us.”
The Nicholses said a house fire destroyed the Lovetts’ double-wide trailer in July and they replaced it with a single-wide. A new front porch was just completed, they said.
“They lost everything during the summer and now this,” Mary said.
Wayne Lovett’s brother, Johnny Tidwell of Town Creek, was roping off some of his brother’s property Wednesday morning before leaving for Birmingham to visit him. “The tornado must have hit about 5:20 (p.m.),” he said. “I called Wayne and told them to come over and get in my storm shelter, and I think they were leaving when it hit.”
He said he lives about 4 miles from his brother. The Town Creek storm shelter near Hazlewood Elementary School is 2.8 miles away. Parker said whenever there is a threat of bad weather, the town opens the shelter.
“I was in there,” he said. “It was already pretty crowded when I got there. We must have had about 150 people in there during the storm.”
Bob Nichols said he remembered the tornadoes from eight years ago.
“I was visiting my mom here in 2011 when the tornadoes were in the area,” he said. “It was raining debris. There was a shower of bed posts, dressers, insulation, but there’s no comparison. This is just complete devastation here.”
The National Weather Service, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency and Auburn Structural Engineering survey team reported the tornado had a path of 7.91 miles and maximum width of 370 yards with a peak wind speed of 134 mph. They said it first landed at 5:08 p.m. and ended at 5:23 p.m. The tornado traveled from the southwest to northeast.
Their report said damage was first observed along Alabama 101 north of Lawrence County 143.
“As observed on radar, the circulation of the tornado tightened east of Alabama 101 and intensified significantly as it approached Lawrence County 265,” the preliminary report said. “Lawrence County 265, approximately 1 mile south of Alabama 20, observed major damage to three structures.”
The report said the tornado took a slight right turn and continued toward the Courtland area. “The path continued east-northeast and crossed (Alabama 20) causing tree damage on Lawrence County 150,” it said.
The report said the EF2 tornado had weakened to an EF0 in that area and continued to weaken as it crossed Lawrence County 389, causing minor roof damage to three houses. Minor tree damage continued toward the Tennessee River, where the tornado likely lifted, it said.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale an EF2 tornado has winds from 111 to 135 mph. The EF0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 mph.
“It appears it skipped over (Alabama) 101 and went over Brooks Spring Mountain and dipped a couple hundred yards before it hit the mobile homes,” Parker said.
He said the impacted area of Lawrence County 265 is not in the town’s limits but is in its police jurisdiction.
“I’ve been overwhelmed with the support we are receiving from all of north Alabama and some other states,” Parker said. “Gov. (Kay) Ivey and our legislators are asking what they can do to help.”
On Wednesday, more than 100 volunteers joined the Lawrence County Road Department in clearing the road and debris. The Lawrence County Dream Center fed more than 225 volunteers the past two days, its leaders said.
Mitch and Sonia Hallmark of the center said food donations came from the Pink Pig, Krystal’s, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Walmart, Eagles Wing Consultants and Courtland Baptist Church.
“It’s been great to see all of the support,” Mitch said. “The willingness to help out with all of the heavy equipment coming in shows the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of giving.”
Parker added all the electrical power has been restored and roadways cleared.
“Joe Wheeler (Electric Membership Corp.) and the county road department worked nonstop to get us back up,” he said. “We’re in pretty good shape overall. You see disasters like this on TV but when it becomes reality, it’s truly sad.”
