The Decatur area is expected to receive up to 2 inches of additional rain Sunday after about 3 inches fell in some places this afternoon and forced temporary closings of numerous roads, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville and emergency management officials.
Water breached at least two houses in Ardmore for a few hours during flash flooding this afternoon.
“People will see between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall in Decatur on Sunday and more rain will fall through Wednesday,” said NWS Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft. “Most of the rain we saw was south of Pryor Regional Airport, which got 1.6 inches (today).”
About 6 p.m. today, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reported two cars were involved in an accident at Beltline Road Southwest and Glenn Street near Aldi's grocery store. Both vehicles were at least partially submerged, and the Sheriff’s Office said the flooded roadway likely contributed to the accident.
An advisory from Decatur police about 6 p.m. said roads throughout the city were experiencing moderate flooding and motorists were encouraged to avoid travel if possible until the water subsided. A portion of Central Parkway south of Eighth Street Southwest was submerged and cones were placed on both sides of the standing water.
High water prevented motorists from being able to travel on a section of Springview Street Southwest across from Wilson Morgan Park, and a partially submerged car was visible on the street.
The Morgan County EMA office reported water on the streets and yards in Northeast Decatur.
“No roads were closed and we expect the water to go down once it quits raining before rain returns Sunday,” said Morgan EM specialist Jennifer Hempfling.
In Limestone County, EMA officer Daphne Ellison said at least two cars became disabled at the railroad underpass on Alabama 53 in Ardmore when floodwaters made the road impassable.
Limestone closed Barnes Road at Old Scrouge Road about 4:30 p.m. today because of flooding. “We expect it to reopen Sunday. We know of two houses in the downtown area of Ardmore that had water get inside, but that water has receded,” Ellison said about 7 p.m. today.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, was impassable tonight because of water standing on the road. “We’ve had no reports of flooding in town, but some roads are prone to flood out in the county just outside of town.”
He said Alabama 101 north of town remained open tonight.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said he had no reports of flooding in the county. Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the flood-prone Lawrence County 150 in the town remained open and her office was monitoring the water level tonight.
