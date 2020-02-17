Rain is in the forecast tonight and throughout Tuesday but not enough to exacerbate the flooding concerns, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said this morning. The rain will be followed by freezing conditions Friday morning.
Meteorologist Laurel McCoy said the area is likely to get about 1 inch of precipitation through Tuesday afternoon.
“It shouldn’t add to our flooding,” she said. “The bulk of the rain will be Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon. Most of the rain will be south of the Tennessee River.” She said there is a small chance of severe thunderstorms coming in Tuesday.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is releasing water from its reservoirs north of Chattanooga, which may keep the Tennessee River water from dropping to normal levels until later in the week.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said Alabama 101 about 3 miles north of town remains closed because of water on the roadway.
McCoy said Tuesday’s rain will be followed by colder temperatures later in the week.
The NWS said Tuesday’s high could reach 64. On Wednesday, the high is forecast for 64 and Thursday’s high could reach 45.
McCoy said she doesn’t expect there will be any ice on the road Friday. “It will be below freezing for a few hours, and you don’t want to leave pets outdoors,” she said. “If anyone has plants outside they want to bring them in, too.”
She said temperatures should reach in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday.
