The Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems will use various forms of remote instruction Thursday instead of in-person classes because of potential road hazards from wintry weather.
Limestone County Schools will be closed Thursday. Morgan County also plans to use remote learning Friday.
Yvette Evans, Decatur's deputy superintendent for instruction and personnel, said remote learning in her system "will entail teachers sending home assignments for students to complete independently."
