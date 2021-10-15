MOULTON — Four new youth baseball and softball fields at H.A. Alexander Park remain under construction, five years after construction began and three years after the planned completion date.
City officials say engineering issues kept the fields from being completed in 2018 as originally announced and the project’s initial $1.3 million price tag will likely grow to more than $2 million.
Bids for contractors to construct an estimated 3,000-square-foot concession stand/press box/restrooms building, put down concrete around the building and improve the park’s entrance are expected to come in between $800,000 and $1.2 million, according to Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., which took over the project in May. Parking lot paving and an 800-square-foot maintenance building could cost another $500,000, said Blake McAnally, president of the engineering firm.
He said bids will be opened Thursday at Moulton City Hall. He anticipates about five contractors will submit bids.
“There’s a July 1 completion date where we expect (the complex) to be 99% complete,” he said. “The closeout date is Aug. 1.”
The concession stand building will include seven stalls and five sink basins in the women’s restroom and about 10 combination stalls/urinals in the men’s restroom. "The restrooms will be easy to maintain and durable," he said.
Plans call for the concession stand to be 438 square feet with a 16- to 20-foot overhang to provide shade.
McAnally said lights for the fields are expected to be operational by February.
Started in August 2016 under former Mayor Ray Alexander and former Parks and Recreation Director Jackie Burch, the complex will have four fields with dirt infields and fences 225 feet from home plate, regulation for 12-under boys baseball and 12-under girls softball as well as girls fastpitch softball.
In the past five years, more dirt was brought in and graded at a cost of $325,000, according to city records.
Underground water irrigation lines were installed. Twenty-four 70-foot poles with field lights were installed. The city borrowed $238,000 to pay for the lighting.
Most of the funding comes from alcohol sales tax revenue. The city’s voters approved alcohol sales in 2010 and the money has been unofficially earmarked for Parks and Recreation.
Longtime council member Brent White said the council took a “pay as we go approach” to paying for the complex. He said some contracts for the project were rebid. “And we’ve had weather delays, all before COVID,” he said. “Since the pandemic, everything has been delayed.”
He said the alcohol sales tax generates about $175,000 to $200,000 annually and some of the money has gone toward improvements to the minipark and Deer Run golf course.
Deangelo McDaniel took the reins of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department when Burch retired in January 2020.
For now, signs on the fences read "fields closed." Weeds grow wild on the dirt infields, and mud puddles are scattered about in the outfields.
McDaniel said greener days are coming.
He said the new fields will help the city attract one-day travel ball tournaments.
“When the complex is complete, it will give us six softball and youth baseball fields,” he said. “With six fields, we can easily host a 48-team softball tournament. Twelve teams will be playing at the same time.”
He said plans are for the complex to host the Hatton High School softball tournament in February. He said 68 junior high, junior varsity and varsity high school softball teams participated in this year's Hatton softball tournament in several communities. “We hope to get the entire tournament here in February,” McDaniel said.
Travel ball season will run through the spring and summer, he said.
“We’ve had some smaller tournaments already and I’ve talked with the restaurant owners in town,” he said. “They see a big jump in business. Once these fields open, we’ll be bringing in about 720 people some weekends. Those people will be eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores.”
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the park will add to city pride.
“It’ll give our kids more places to play and attract people here,” he said.
