Moulton City Council members will begin interviews to replace Parks and Recreation Director Jackie Burch before he retires Jan. 31, but three members oppose giving Burch a six-month contract to serve as a part-time consultant with his replacement.
Council members Cassandra Lee and Joyce Jeffreys said they preferred contracting with Burch on only a month-to-month basis after a six-month proposal was presented by Mayor Roger Weatherwax during a work session Monday.
“I was under the impression we were hiring a director who is already qualified,” Jeffreys said. “If they are qualified, why would (Burch) need to stay on for six months to train them? It was my understanding we weren’t hiring a trainee.”
Councilman Jason White also opposed a six-month contract with Burch.
Weatherwax said interviews would begin before council next meets Jan. 27. There are eight applicants for the director's job. Weatherwax said negotiations on the new director's pay would start around $55,000 to $60,000.
Weatherwax said discussions with Burch would continue and the council would revisit the contract proposal at its next meeting. All members were present for Monday night’s work session.
