MOULTON — Three members of the Moulton Police Department with ambitions to be the city’s next police chief will be interviewed at 5 p.m. today at a special council meeting.
Traffic homicide investigator Casey Baker, Sgt. Robert Craig Knight and Sgt. Russell Graham are internal candidates to replace Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, whose last day on the job is Jan. 31.
“All three are good candidates and will do a good job if selected,” said McWhorter, who has served as police chief 15 years and worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years before joining the police department as a captain.
McWhorter, 63, said he’s retiring while he has good health.
“I’ve spent 30 years in law enforcement. It’s been a good career,” he said. “I’m retiring to spend time with family. I will play some golf and travel in my motor home. We enjoy going to the beach and lakes.”
District 2 Councilman Jason White, a senior trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for 12 years, said the internal candidates are qualified officers.
“We posted it internally first, and all three are great guys and great officers,” he said. “They are professional and all three bring something different to the table.”
According to city records, Baker earns $20.86 an hour, Graham $23.61 and Knight $25.05.
The police chief earns $25.60 to $36.89 an hour depending on experience.
