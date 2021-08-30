MOULTON — The Moulton City Council work session set for 5 p.m. today has been canceled because of the possibility of bad weather as well as the COVID virus affecting some departments, according to City Clerk Deroma Pepper.
She said the next meeting will be Sept. 13 and a work session could be called before then.
