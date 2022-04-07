MOULTON — City Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said this week that after she reported feeling threatened by the city clerk late last year, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax refused to act, but in a recent situation he fired a city employee on harassment allegations.
Lee said the two situations show the city is “operating with double standards across the board." She also said during Monday's council meeting that the mayor has shown favoritism on City Hall access and blocked public input.
Weatherwax fired Water Department Supervisor Jerry “Jay” Johnson last month on harassment allegations. Lee said that after she felt threatened by City Clerk Deroma Pepper following a council meeting in November, Weatherwax declined to address the situation or discipline the clerk.
“I come here to do what I’ve been elected to do, and I should feel safe,” Lee said during Monday night’s council meeting.
Both Lee and Pepper agree they had words and voices were raised in the council chamber following a meeting Nov. 15.
“I am a city councilperson,” Lee said. “This is my place of my work at least three times out of the month. I should feel safe when I come here to work. I have a right to speak. I was approached by an employee (Pepper) who came to my face and said, ‘I’m tired of you.’ I told the mayor ‘come get your employee,’” Lee said she said at the time of the altercation.
“That behavior is not appropriate. You don’t come after a city councilperson. She didn’t touch me, but I told her, ‘You’re in my face. COVID-19. You’re in my face. Get back.’ … I went to the leader of this city and was told he felt nothing was wrong.”
Lee said she called the League of Municipalities in Montgomery and was told if she felt threatened to file a police report, which she did on Nov. 16, according to Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
In an email to the Daily, Knight wrote “a documentation report was filed with the Moulton Police Department. This was due to disagreements and/or arguments that were arising between two City of Moulton employees. It was determined that this was a personnel matter and that there was no evidence of a crime that was being violated. Therefore, the Moulton Police Department considers this matter to be closed and will have no further action.”
Pepper on Tuesday afternoon said the mayor made her aware that a complaint had been filed against her with the Police Department.
“She filed a complaint. Anybody can do that. It obviously had no substance. There’s been no discipline,” Pepper said.
At Monday’s meeting, Weatherwax responded to Lee by saying, “I don’t think you were threatened.”
Lee continued, “I felt threatened in my work environment. If this happens again, it will go further. If I can’t come here and represent my district, I can’t do my job.”
She also criticized the mayor “for more double standards” for allowing a group of men to continue to use a City Hall conference room as a coffee drinking spot a couple of times a day, while locking out the public who wanted to conduct city business and pay bills. City Hall was reopened to the public two weeks ago, but in mid-2021 a sign was posted on the City Hall door saying the coffee drinkers were welcomed back.
Lee also said city employees are public servants and the mayor was making it difficult for citizens to get on the council meeting agenda. He told one citizen, Alicia Roper, on Monday night that she should address the council at a work session not at a regular meeting before granting her five minutes at the regular meeting to talk. Roper addressed a lack of transparency in city government.
“We cannot pick and choose situations on how we are going to be fair,” Lee said after the meeting. “We need to be very careful. As the manager of the city, we have to be fair to all of our employees and all of our citizens, not just those you may like or even those you may not like, you’ve got to be fair.
"You have to separate your feelings when you are managing a city. You have to do what policy tells you to do. At the end of the day, it is about being fair to everybody. There’s no room for double standards in this city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.