MOULTON — Longtime Moulton resident Tabitha Brown sat on her front porch at her Big Nance Street residence in tears Thursday morning. During a storm packing winds up to 90 mph, an oak tree uprooted in her backyard, smashing a car and pickup in her driveway.
But she was thankful nobody was hurt.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said an EF1 tornado caused the most damage in Lawrence County. The storm moved through Lawrence County between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., authorities said.
“This morning, the wind got up and we sought cover in the middle of the house. I heard the limbs cracking, and I heard a big boom out back,” Brown said. “That was the tree falling on the vehicles. Then the wind just quit. It was probably over in six minutes.”
She said then she “just went to squalling.”
“When I walked outside, it was just awful. I’ve lived here for 27 years and nothing like this has happened before,” she said. “I didn’t think I would be sitting here crying when I went to bed last night. I didn’t think I would wake up to this. It was scary. I don’t know where to start, where to go, what to do, how to react. Nothing. ... But cars can be replaced.”
Some of Brown’s family members were cutting up the tree and cleaning debris from the yard.
“We weren’t hurt. It’s just a little devastating right now,” Brown added.
Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Waldrep said his office had reports of property damage scattered across the county.
He said most of the property damage occurred within the Moulton city limits but the winds destroyed LouAllen Farms’ greenhouses and a barn along Lawrence County 177.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. spokesman Wes Tomlinson said the rural utility serving Lawrence and Morgan counties had a peak of 4,268 customers without power at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.
Traffic signals at a few busy intersections in Moulton remained off at 1 p.m.
“Most of the outages were caused by wind damage, not trees falling on lines,” Tomlinson said. “Most were along the Alabama 24 corridor between Moulton and Trinity.”
At 3:56 p.m., the Joe Wheeler outage map listed 730 customers without power. Tomlinson said 375 were in Lawrence and 355 were in Morgan.
---
Hospital and recreation facilities
The winds ripped off the southwest roof of the Lawrence Medical Center near downtown Moulton. Portions of the roof fell crumpled into the ambulance bay entrance of the emergency room.
“We lost the majority of the roof on the west end of the building, which is our main inpatient care unit,” hospital CEO Dean Griffin said. “We moved nine patients to a different wing. Nobody was injured. We had a good bit of damage from the roof and water from the rain coming in. It looked like a war zone. … It was a busy morning.”
Griffin said hospital operations were back to normal by noon, and he expects it could be at least two weeks before a new roof can be in place.
Portions of the Relax Inn on Alabama 157 near Alabama 24 became uninhabitable after the wind ripped off the motel's roof there. Power lines were down behind the motel. Motel management said only seven rooms were occupied when the storm hit about 8:15 a.m. and nobody was hurt. Debris from the motel blew several thousand feet and damaged the Shine Time Car Wash to the north of the motel and into the nearby Walmart parking lot.
The new softball/baseball complex in Moulton, which was set to begin hosting tournaments this spring, received extensive damage. One set of aluminum bleachers at the park was strewn about 200 yards from where it stood before the storm. The southwest end of the Moulton Recreation Center’s roof was ripped off and a couple of trees behind the recreation center were uprooted. The back nets of the four fields in the old section of the park were damaged.
Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel was still assessing damage late Thursday afternoon.
“We had substantial damage to the new fields and structural damage to the old fields,” he said. “I feel very comfortable we’ll have them playable when the season starts in about a month.” He said some windows of the high school coaches’ office were blown out and water from the rain got in and caused additional damage.
McDaniel said about 15 to 20 trees along the Minipark's walking trails were toppled, too.
--
Trees downed at homes
More than 20 trees throughout Moulton fell on houses or in the yards of homeowners.
“We had some roofs taken off and trees hit houses,” Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said. “It could have been a lot worse. We’re thankful we didn’t have anybody hurt and fortunate we didn't have more damage.”
Uprooted trees damaged three consecutive houses along the 14000 block of Market Street. The resident of one, Mallory Cannon, said her family was fortunate they weren't home at the time. Two large oak trees in her front yard were uprooted and smashed a wooden fence, broke some windows and caused damage to the house’s roof.
“I got a call at work about 9:30 that my house got hit by the trees,” said Cannon, 23. “I’m really glad it didn’t hit the car that was parked and didn’t hit the house directly.”
She said neighbors found her three cats hiding in the bushes and took them back inside. “I’m glad they’re safe. Overall, it could have been a lot worse. We’re OK, and I still have a house. We have insurance, so the house and fence can be replaced. Lives can’t.”
About 1 mile to the south on Market Street, Blake Bryant and a crew with chainsaws, a truck and trailer arrived at Billy Hamilton’s yard and helped others cut up a large oak tree that fell during the storm.
“We’ve been riding around and helping people out,” Bryant said. “We’re not doing it for money. We’re just helping out.”
Hamilton, 86, said he heard the warning sirens sound about 8 a.m. “The sirens were going off about 15 minutes,” he said. “We didn’t go to the basement like maybe we should have. I never heard the tree fall.”
He said Thursday’s storm was not as bad as the April 27, 2011, tornadoes that left 14 people dead in Lawrence County. “I lost an outbuilding and they took off the roof of my apartments back then. Hopefully, everybody in the city is OK today.”
