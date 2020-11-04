MOULTON — The Moulton Lions Club is holding a festival Saturday to replace the county fair canceled because of the pandemic.
Organizers say the Lions Fest will begin at noon at the county fairgrounds. A cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 5 p.m. The festival will have children's activities and local vendors.
Admission cost will be a canned food donation. All attendees must wear face masks, and public health guidelines such as social distancing are encouraged.
The festival will begin following the third annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration on the downtown Moulton square Saturday morning.
For more information, call Coty Alred at 256-476-8026 or visit Moulton Lions Club on Facebook.
