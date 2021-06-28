MOULTON — Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly plans to resign effective July 8, and Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said he'll appoint an interim chief as early as this week.
The city received Jolly’s notice of resignation Thursday. Jolly was appointed to the position in the fall of 2007 and said that during his tenure the department has replaced the entire fleet, built a new station, added a new daytime position, and improved response capabilities for medical and rescue calls.
“We’ve added specialized equipment, and the department has become an all-hazards response department,” Jolly said.
He said the Moulton department is unique in that it employs career firefighters and utilizes volunteers. Jolly began volunteering with the department in 2005 and was hired for a paid position in 2006.
Weatherwax said Friday he plans to announce an interim fire chief because the council does not meet again until July 12, which is after Jolly's last day as chief.
