MOULTON — Moulton police are searching for two men who robbed a Cash Express business on Alabama 157 in Moulton on Thursday afternoon, according to Police Chief Craig Knight.
Police said about 3 p.m. a Black man in a Honda Civic went into the business wearing a COVID mask and inquired about getting a loan. A few minutes later, a second Black man got out of the vehicle and went inside. Both suspects then pulled handguns and threatened the store employee, police said.
The employee gave them money and went to another room and gave them additional cash, the police report said.
The suspects locked the employee in a back room and left, the report said. “The suspects possibly traveled north on Alabama 157 and it is unsure how much money was taken,” Knight said in the statement.
Knight said the two suspects may be involved in another robbery at Cash Express in Ardmore, Tennessee, later Thursday.
He said anyone with information is urged to contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.
