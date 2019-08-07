MOULTON — A Moulton man appealed his nuisance order violations to Lawrence County Circuit Court during a municipal court hearing Tuesday night.
“I don’t think I can get a fair trial in city court,” said Tommy Joiner, who lives on Market Street.
Joiner was cited for five violations on two of his Alabama 157 properties in Moulton. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing June 4.
The vacant former Citgo store at 11794 Alabama 157 was found in violation of junk and litter and overgrown vegetation. Joiner Plaza at 11960 Alabama 157 had overgrown vegetation, junk and litter and an inoperable vehicle on its lot, according to Moulton building inspector Renay Saint.
Joiner purchased the vacant Citgo store at an auction at the courthouse on June 29, 2017, for $375,000, and no improvements have been made, Saint said.
“The owner had ample time to abate the nuisances,” Saint said. “He was given a 14-day notice to correct the problems. We would prefer to never prosecute. We’re confident in our evidence. We’ll see Mr. Joiner in circuit court.”
Saint said Joiner was initially cited in early March.
According to Lawrence and Morgan county records, Joiner owns more than dozen properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.