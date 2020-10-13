MOULTON — A Moulton man is in Lawrence County Jail facing felony charges following the shooting death of KC Lynn Hatfield, 29, of Moulton on Friday morning, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 23, was charged with manslaughter, a Class B felony, and chemical endangerment of a child, a Class C felony.
He is facing Class A misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records list Spillers’ address as 1477 Lawrence County 188 in southeastern Lawrence County near the Bankhead National Forest.
Sandlin confirmed Spillers and Hatfield were dating. “They lived at the residence together,” he said in a text message.
Social media posts by Spillers and Hatfield said they were in a relationship since April and that Hatfield had a son.
At 12:25 a.m. Friday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a woman had been shot in the head at the residence. She later died at Huntsville Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff's office did not say what led to the shooting. "We can't release any additional details at this time," Sandlin said. "The investigation is ongoing."
The bail for Spillers has been set at $63,000.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
“Any time a death occurs it is a tragedy that leaves family, friends, and the community as a whole wanting answers,” said Sheriff Max Sanders. “We are committed to getting to the facts and truth to help provide those answers.”
Court records indicate Spillers was convicted of hunting after dark and hunting from a vehicle in March 2016, while he was living in Addison in Winston County. He was arrested on those charges Dec. 22, 2015, according to court filings.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office was closed Monday and not available for comment.
