MOULTON — A Moulton man was charged with capital murder and two counts of arson Wednesday after an investigation concluded he set a house fire that killed another Moulton man.
Posey Jerome Echols, 46, is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond in connection with the death of 63-year-old Durmon McDaniel in the Jan. 6 fire.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight announced Echols' arrest Wednesday afternoon alongside lead investigator Cpt. Russell Graham and State Fire Marshals Jason Clifton and Ryan Hogeland.
At 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 6, Moulton fire and police departments responded to a residential fire at 709 Petty St. A neighbor alerted Fire Chief Brian Phillips that the owner, McDaniel, remained inside the home. Firemen entered the home through a back window and found McDaniel in a bedroom.
They removed McDaniel from the residence and attempted life-saving measures. However, McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating the fire, the Moulton Fire Department discovered evidence regarding the fire’s origin. The evidence, in conjunction with witness statements, led officials to suspect arson, Knight said.
Moulton police and the State Fire Marshal's Office investigated and both departments concluded the fire was deliberately started with malicious intent, Knight said. Investigators determined Echols to be the main suspect in the case.
Graham and the fire marshals partnered with nine agencies during their investigation, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Gulf Coast Technology Center. A month after the fire, police determined they had enough evidence for an arrest, Knight said.
The arrest warrants were served on Echols at the Lawrence County Jail, where according to jail records he had been incarcerated since Jan. 17 for a probation violation.
“We realize that we can never undo or change what has happened to Mr. McDaniel, but we hope that this will help bring closure and justice for his family,” Knight said.
Deangelo McDaniel, brother of Durmon McDaniel, said he, his mother Alice Faye Lee and the rest of the family were thankful for all the agencies that investigated the fire.
"I'm saddened this happened," Deangelo McDaniel said. "It's just a tough struggle for my mother. We ask the community to pray for us."
Deangelo McDaniel is Moulton’s Parks and Recreation director and a past Decatur Daily writer and Moulton Advertiser editor.
According to Knight, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
"This has been a very tough and emotional time not only for the family, but for those that have been a part of the fire and criminal investigation," Knight said.
