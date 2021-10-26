MOULTON — A Moulton man died Monday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred when he was crossing Lawrence County 460 in a golf cart on Friday, according to Alabama state troopers.
Troopers said Benny R. Kimbrough, 81, died at Huntsville Hospital.
They reported Kimbrough was driving a 2001 Yamaha G16A golf cart when it was struck by a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Moulton woman.
The wreck occurred about 5 miles west of Moulton, according to troopers, who said the investigation is continuing.
