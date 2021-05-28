COURTLAND — A Moulton man died Thursday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving ran off a Lawrence County road and struck a tree, state troopers reported.
Troopers said Douglas Anthony Couch, 55, apparently lost control of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 he was driving in a curve along Lawrence County 418, 5 miles north of Courtland.
Troopers said Couch was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation, troopers said.
