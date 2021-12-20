A 53-year-old Moulton man died in a fire at his residence on Monday morning, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Chris Jerald Tucker of Lawrence County 546 in the Midway community was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m.
Tucker’s body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Norwood said the makeshift residential structure in which Tucker lived was “a total loss.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported it received the fire call at 6:27 a.m. The Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office also worked the scene.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Norwood believes this is the third fatal fire in Lawrence County in 2021.
“I want to urge everyone to have an operational smoke detector in their house. It may save your life,” Norwood said.
