A Moulton man died in a two-vehicle crash this morning in the Caddo area along Alabama 24, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Norman Gary Barnes, 49, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet pickup he was driving was struck by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Bobby L. Gladney Jr., 35, of Center Point. Troopers said Barnes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said the time of death was 7:21 a.m. The wreck occurred about 6:06 a.m., about eight miles east of Moulton, at Alabama 24 and Lawrence County 434, according to troopers.
Norwood said it appears Barnes was traveling north on 434 and was passing through the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the tractor-trailer, which was heading east near on Alabama 24 near the Jack’s Restaurant.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.
