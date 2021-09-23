MOULTON — A 21-year-old Moulton man is in Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after a search Tuesday of a residence on Lawrence County 460, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Authorities seized an undisclosed amount of cash, a pistol and a silencer at the residence.
Harville remains in Lawrence County Jail on a probation violation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.