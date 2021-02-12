MOULTON — A Moulton man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at their home in southeastern Lawrence County on Oct. 9 has been indicted for murder, according to court records.
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 24, 1477 Lawrence County 188, was initially charged Oct. 12 with manslaughter, but on Jan. 29 a Lawrence County grand jury issued an eight-count indictment, including one count of murder, two counts of manslaughter and single counts of first-degree domestic violence, reckless endangerment of a child and chemical endangerment of a child.
Court records show Spillers has an arraignment set in Lawrence County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Feb. 25. He is out on bail, which was set at $123,000.
Lawrence Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Spillers turned himself in at the county jail early Tuesday. “We contacted him, and he surrendered without incident,” Sandlin said.
Spillers’ attorney, John David Kimbrough, of Moulton, did not respond to a request for comment.
Spillers admitted to discharging a firearm at his girlfriend, KC Lynn Hatfield, 29, according to a criminal complaint filed in District Court by Lawrence sheriff's Investigator William Smith.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hatfield was shot in the head and died at a hospital.
According to the complaint, Spillers admitted to drinking alcohol, taking Adderall and smoking marijuana. It said he admitted "to being under the influence and recklessly pointing a firearm at a person ... and discharging a firearm at a person." He also admitted to owning marijuana and paraphernalia found on a coffee table in the living room, according to the complaint.
According to the indictment, a 5-year-old was in the residence when Hatfield was shot, leading to the reckless endangerment charge, and had access to the marijuana, leading to the chemical endangerment charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.