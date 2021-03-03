MOULTON — A Moulton man is facing drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs and drug paraphernalia at a residence, the sheriff’s department said.
Ronnie Eric Warren, 39, was arrested Tuesday at a residence on Lawrence County 173 in Moulton. He was charged with possession of "ice" and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor.
The Sheriff’s Office said Warren was out on bail on a charge of drug trafficking in July 2020.
He was booked at the county jail and is being held on no bail because of the probation violation.
