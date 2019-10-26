A Moulton man died after his vehicle slid off the road in Lawrence County on Friday night, according to state troopers.
Jeffrey Lynn Boyles, 56, was ejected from his 1996 Chevrolet Blazer when it left Lawrence County 87, about 3 miles east of Moulton, according to troopers. Boyles was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
The one-vehicle crash happened at 9:33 p.m., troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.