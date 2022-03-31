MOULTON — Moulton's longtime water department supervisor will seek a hearing with the city's personnel board after the mayor fired him for eight alleged city policy violations, but two City Council members have questioned the handling of the termination, including hiring an outside attorney.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax wrote in a termination notice Friday that Jerry "Jay" G. Johnson Jr. failed to follow city regulations on issues including work-related travel and violated policies prohibiting fighting, insubordination and "abusive personal conduct."
District 5 Councilman Brent White called the allegations against Johnson “trumped up" and questioned the mayor’s decision-making in regards to the firing.
White said Johnson has been “a dedicated, loyal, intelligent employee for more than 25 years” with the city.
“It’s frustrating the way the city is run,” White said. “Why do we want to fire somebody who goes beyond to help other departments? Do we really want to fire one of our best employees? I’ve never had a citizen ever complain about Jay. Supervisors and vendors have told me they see the passion Jay has for his job.
"I’ve never seen anything so underhanded. It’s obvious the mayor has some reason he wants Jay gone.”
Weatherwax said earlier this month that Johnson had been suspended with pay for 10 days "beginning March 9," but a notice sent to Johnson and reported by The Daily on March 17 said he had 10 days to appeal a termination that followed "acts of misconduct."
Attorney Grant Wright, of Wright Law in Tuscumbia, represents Johnson. He said his client received an amended notice of contemplated disciplinary action on March 18 from a Birmingham law firm hired by the mayor. On March 23, Johnson and Wright met with Weatherwax, City Attorney Callie Waldrep and Benjamin S. Goldman with the Birmingham firm. Weatherwax issued the notice of termination two days later.
Both the amended notice of contemplated disciplinary action and termination notice accused Wright of these eight city policy violations:
• Attended to personal affairs on work time.
• Misconduct. The notices said that included "lack of cooperation, contravention of civil or criminal law, poor attitude, including rudeness and any disgraceful conduct which reflects unfavorably on the city as an employer."
• Dishonesty "as related to an individual’s job duties and/or profession, or use of official position for personal advantages."
• Fighting.
• Gross insubordination.
• "Serious violation of city administrative regulations" involving the work week, time reporting, attendance, outside employment, workplace violence and official travel.
• "Abusive personal conduct or language toward fellow employees and abusive public criticism of a superior or other city official."
• On city property, Johnson "made threats, exhibited threatening behavior and/or committed other acts of violence against another employee."
Wright said his client would appeal the termination in writing to the proper city officials by the end of this week.
He said the city sent the amended notice in an effort to correct the mayor's violations of his client’s rights.
“On March 9, Jay was terminated without being given his due process,” Wright said. “They amended the notice and added five new charges against him. I’m not trying this case through the media, but we’re hopeful the (personnel) board will rescind the mayor’s decision.”
Weatherwax did not return calls from The Daily this week.
White said Johnson had asked the mayor and Waldrep in recent months why he doesn’t receive overtime pay while some other salaried employees in the city do.
According to White, Weatherwax hired Goldman, an attorney with the Hand Arendall law firm in Birmingham, and council members weren't familiar with him.
“Goldman’s title should have said ‘attorney for the mayor,'" said White, who has been a council member since 1984. “I have a list of questions for the mayor. Who is this attorney? We already have a city attorney in Callie Waldrep. How much is this guy charging? But I guess it’s easy to spend other people’s money. I feel like I have been slapped in the face because I haven’t been notified about hiring this guy. We already pay Callie. Can’t she handle something like this?”
District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said she also was unfamiliar with Goldman and didn't know why Johnson was terminated.
“There is no doubt, the taxpayers are paying for that guy," she said. "What is Callie doing? Why do we need another attorney? What expertise does this man have that Callie doesn’t that we have to have two attorneys? ... It’s taxpayers’ money because I don’t think Roger is paying for it out of his pocket. The council knows nothing about it. We’re supposed to be serving the public and we know nothing about this.”
Lee said that Weatherwax promised her in October 2020 that he would start doing regular evaluations of city employees, including supervisors. She said when she has asked Weatherwax about the evaluation process since, “he has provided no confirmation of it. I feel nothing has been done. … I’m disappointed in the mayor and the way he manages the city.”
District 2 Councilman Jason White said he believes Goldman has handled a case for the city in the past few years but he couldn’t recall the specific case. Jason White is in his second term as a councilman, first elected in 2016.
Wright said he is not certain if the City Council has to vote to approve or reject the personnel board’s decision. Personnel board members appointed in September 2018 are Dianne Norwood, Harold Oliver, Charles Garner and Barbara Chenault. Chenault is the mother of the city attorney.
In a text message to The Daily on Tuesday morning, Waldrep wrote, “I do not plan to comment on an ongoing personnel matter. As for the city’s relationship with Ben (Goldman) you will need to discuss that with the mayor.”
Two weeks ago, Weatherwax said the suspension of Johnson had nothing to do with recent reports that the city’s water is tainted by an unusual taste and an earthy smell.
According to a written report from the mayor’s office, an independent study conducted with Auburn University determined that the water issues are caused by geosmin, released from a type of algae that grows beneath the water's surface. The water is safe to drink, according to the report.
