An above-ground pool and soccer ball are at Shannon Karr's residence in the 200 block of Main Street in Moulton on Friday after the shooting death of her 7-year-old son and her arrest on a capital murder charge. [DAVID GAMBINO/DECATUR DAILY]

MOULTON — A Moulton mother was arrested early Friday after authorities responded to her 911 call and found her 7-year-old son shot twice in the head, according to the Lawrence County coroner.

