MOULTON — Department heads and their representatives told City Council this week they need more money for personnel and projects in the next budget year, and council members acknowledged pay increases may be necessary to retain workers.
Don Mitchell of the Cemetery Department said more workers, equipment and air conditioning are needed at the city's Moulton Memorial Gardens.
“We only have two people and I’ve begged and pleaded year after year," Mitchell said during a planning session Monday on the fiscal 2024 budget. "I just want to get this rectified so that we can get the cemetery looking how it’s supposed to look in a more efficient way and it cannot be done with just two people. If I’m going to be out there, give me the proper equipment. I’ve been with the city for over 17 years now.”
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said she had visited the cemetery earlier that day.
"I went inside that building. There’s only a bathroom," Lee said. "There’s no air. There’s no heat. There’s no fan. It’s 102 degrees. How do we as a city expect him to work in those conditions?"
Mayor Roger Weatherwax recommended that the council look into taking bids from landscaping companies to take care of the cemetery maintenance, with reassurance that the current cemetery workers would be able to keep their jobs.
Mitchell responded, “This was tried over the last administration if I’m not mistaken, wanting to contract it out. Once they got those prices and started seeing how much it costs to take care of that place, they shut that idea down. I am a 43-year-old man, and I will not be disrespected anymore. It stops here. Today.”
Fire Chief Brian Phillips said his department needs a new fire engine because its oldest model is 23 years old.
“We’ve been looking at some prices, and we’re looking at anywhere from $850,000 to $900,000," Phillips said. “We’re going to be looking for grants, but even then, we’re looking from anywhere from two to three years out on delivery. It takes a year to get a grant, so that would be 2025, and we’d still be looking a couple years out, so the truck would probably be 27 or 28 years old by the time we’d get it.”
Police Chief Craig Knight said his department needs an additional officer and new bullet resistant vests. The vests they have now will be expiring soon, and he wants to upgrade the quality of vests for officers.
Park and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel said repairs are needed to the pavilions and press boxes throughout the park system.
“It’s $50,000, but already in the park budget there’s $75,000, for what’s called 'Land.' ... That’s where that money would come from, but all the pavilions and all the press boxes, they all are in need of some kind of repair. And we want to take the new color scheme that we have at the fields, we want to take that and have it throughout the park system.”
McDaniel was among several department directors requesting higher pay for his employees.
“We have some good employees in the Park (Department) right now. The knowledge level that we have is incredible. The north Alabama labor market is just driving (worker pay higher) — I mean it just is what it is.”
Weatherwax said, “The last few years we’ve gone from minimum wage to $9 an hour, to $12 an hour, and we’re probably going to have to go to 14 or 15.”
Daniel Woodard, foreman in Solid Waste and Street, requested to hire a new driver with a Class B certification.
“I need a CDL driver in a bad way," Woodard said. "If I get sick or a kid gets sick and I have to go home, I need someone that can come in and I can train. I’m running around trying to do 900 different things.”
He also said that if the city raises pay for part-time workers, then it’s only fair to do the same for full-time workers.
Greg Flanagan, supervisor of Water Distribution, described the condition of water pumps and said the city is losing treated water daily.
“As you know the water system is very old and in desperate need of repair," Flanagan said. "It’s leaking as we speak and as time passes it’s just going to get worse due to population growth in the area. The more houses get built, the more we have to turn our pumps up to pump water to supply the houses. Eventually, we’re going to start blowing lines out of the ground.”
Flanagan requested $220,000 for his department.
“This would be a long-term fix," he said. "We are losing 36.8 gallons of water a minute. That’s 52,992 gallons per day. That’s enough to fill two inground swimming pools per day. In a year, that’s 19 million gallons. Moneywise it’s right at $302 a day. If you do the math, that’s $110,000 a year in treated water that’s being run out on the ground. If we could sell that water rather than run it out on the ground, within a few short years, what I’m wanting to do would pay for itself. Then that money we’re running on the ground we could put into the bank and spend it somewhere else.”
Stanley Nichols, water grade IV chief operator, put in a request for construction of new pole barn to protect the pontoon boat that was purchased to disperse chemicals, as well as $9,000 in chemicals to treat the lake water.
Caleb Harville, Gas Department superintendent, is looking into grant money, but also sought money budgeted toward a pay increase and running lines down Alabama 36 to accommodate more chicken houses.
“If we can get these 12 houses, then we’re looking at $50,000 to $60,000 profit.”
Weatherwax said the farm needing the water lines is a family run farm, and that the son is young, which shows promise that the chicken houses would benefit the city long term.
Myron Bohanon, golf course superintendent, requested two green mowers and a spreader to be able to maintain the putting greens. “These mowers are 12 to 18 months out, so I need to get my name on the list.”
City Council is set to meet again Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.