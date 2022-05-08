MOULTON — The Moulton water department superintendent, fired by the mayor in March, appears close to being reinstated after a city personnel board recommendation that had the support Friday of a City Council majority.
Longtime superintendent Jerry “Jay” Johnson was placed on administrative leave after a March 9 incident in which he allegedly harassed a fellow employee. Mayor Roger Weatherwax terminated him March 27.
Johnson and his attorney, Grant Wright of Tuscumbia, appealed the action to the personnel board, which listened to more than 10 hours of testimony April 27.
On Friday, the board issued a notice stating “after careful consideration and examining the facts presented before (us), we have reached the decision by unanimous vote, that Jerry G. Johnson is to be reinstated."
The council would need a two-thirds majority vote to overrule the personnel board’s recommendation. Personnel board members hearing the case were Chairman Harold Oliver, Charles Garner and Diane Norwood.
Most of the council applauded the board’s decision. At least three of the five council members favored paying Johnson his lost wages since March 9, and they may hold a special called meeting to reinstate him this week. City records show Johnson earns $76,731 annually.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee is among those who want him reinstated with back pay.
“My hope is that when Jay returns to work, he is treated fairly,” she said. “He deserves the pay and the benefits that were stripped from him. He won the ruling from the personnel board, and I am hoping he will not experience any retaliation from the mayor or anyone else. We need to move forward with the board’s decision.”
Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys also wants to see Johnson compensated for his two months of suspension and termination.
“I feel it’s been an unfortunate ordeal for Jay. He has had to hire an attorney and I believe the city owes him back pay,” Jeffreys said.
She said it is important that he return to work quickly.
“Our water issue is a big concern right now. The taste and odor of it have people worried, and he’s the most qualified to alleviate the problem," she said. "He’s had special training and has more experience than any other individual in the department.”
Councilman Brent White also said speed is important.
“I appreciate the work of the personnel board. They sat through a lot of testimony. They made what I feel is the right decision,” he said. “Now we need to act on it as soon as possible. I want the city to try to move forward and get the water issue solved.”
In recent months, the city’s water has had an unusual taste and earthy smell, according to city residents.
According to a written report from the mayor’s office, an independent study conducted with Auburn University determined that the water issues are caused by geosmin, released from a type of algae that grows beneath the water's surface. The water is safe to drink, according to the report.
“I will go along with whatever the personnel board decides,” said Councilwoman Denise Lovett. “They heard the case and have all the information. That’s what they were appointed for, and I respect their decision.”
Wright said his client is thankful the board ruled in his favor.
“We’re pleased we got a unanimous decision from the board and recommendation to the City Council,” Wright said. “We’re thankful for their consideration. We know how diligent they were listening to all of the evidence before making their decision.”
One council member, Jason White, said Friday afternoon that he remained undecided on the reinstatement issue.
“I don’t know what was presented to the personnel board, and I want to know more about the case,” said White, who is in his second term on the council.
Weatherwax said the determination on whether to reinstate Johnson “will be a council decision.”
In the termination letter to Johnson, Benjamin Goldman — an attorney with the Hand Arendall law firm of Birmingham who Weatherwax hired for the case — wrote that Johnson was being terminated for doing personal errands while on work time, misconduct, being dishonest, fighting, being insubordinate, violating city administrative regulations, exhibiting abusive personal conduct or language toward fellow employees, and making threats or committing acts of violence against another employee.
City Council members said they did not vote to approve Weatherwax’s hiring of Goldman for this personnel issue. In October 2020, the council hired Goldman to handle a property abatement case against Tommy Joiner. The city’s regular attorney is Callie Waldrep.
