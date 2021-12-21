MOULTON — A citizen's complaint led to a 33-year-old man being charged with drug distribution, according to Moulton police.
Police Chief Craig Knight said a citizen notified his department about a hand-to-hand drug transaction being witnessed in a Moulton parking lot. The Sheriff’s Office, district attorney's investigator and police contacted Joshua Creed Hyde a short time later and charged him with providing suboxone to an individual in the transaction. No hometown was listed for Hyde.
Hyde was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. Authorities said Hyde was on parole at the time of his arrest.
