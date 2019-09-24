MOULTON — Four people were in Lawrence County Jail on Monday afternoon after one of them fired a shotgun in the direction of a Moulton police officer who was investigating a burglary in progress, authorities said.
The weapon was fired in the northern part of Moulton just before noon Monday.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said a shotgun blast was fired while one of the four suspects was fleeing a vacant house at 585 Pinhook Road.
“After some questioning, we believe the shot was fired at the officer,” McWhorter said.
The officer was not hit and did not receive any injuries. McWhorter said the shot was fired behind the house while the suspect was running toward a nearby building.
“One male suspect fled the house, went into a nearby building and ran out,” he said. “The (sheriff) units and our guys surrounded him, and he surrendered. With the help of the sheriff, we had enough guys to apprehend the fellow without anything else happening.”
McWhorter said the suspect was apprehended trying to reach a nearby GMC truck reported stolen from Decatur. He said a female suspect was caught leaving the vacant house and another man and woman were arrested near the driveway along Pinhook Road.
In the back of the GMC were items of clothing, cigarettes and a large green canvas duffel bag.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Waldrep said some of the items may have been taken from a burglary at the Mount Hope Dollar General, which occurred about midnight Sunday.
Waldrep said the identities of the suspects would be released once the charges have been finalized.
McWhorter said some of the charges will include burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.
“There may be additional charges,” he said. “The truck was loaded with a lot of items, so we’ll have to go through it all. Some of it may be stolen.”
Assisting the Moulton Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the Internal Investigation Unit of the Limestone Correctional Facility supplied three officers and two dogs.
“We help Moulton and they help us,” Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said. “It’s a good partnership.”
In total, 13 lawmen and two canines were at the crime scene.
McWhorter said the investigation is continuing.
Meanwhile, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said five county schools temporarily were placed on secure perimeter status from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 because of the shooting.
“The system we adopted from the state Department of Education works,” he said. “It keeps our kids safe without worrying our parents and guardians.”
Lawrence County High, 1½ miles away, was the farthest school from the shooting scene.
Several business owners in downtown Moulton said they also locked their doors after getting messages about the schools being on secure perimeter.
The shooting comes a week after a Tuscaloosa officer was killed while responding to a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.