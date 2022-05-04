MOULTON — Moulton police are searching for a man and his girlfriend who have been missing for seven months, according to Police Chief Craig Knight.
Knight said Steven Tommy Cook, 43, was last seen by family and friends in November according to Cook’s sister. Cook’s girlfriend, Kimberly White, possibly from Tennessee, has been missing since the same time, Knight said.
Knight said his department recently was made aware of the missing pair.
He said Cook’s sister is fearful that something bad has happened to the couple. They were last seen in a late 1990s model orange Dodge Dakota pickup with the front bumper missing. Cook’s last known job was in Town Creek, Knight said, and his cellphone has been turned off.
Knight said Cook has several distinguishing characteristics including a tattoo of a bulldog on the back of his head, a scar on the top of his forehead, tattoos on both arms with one being a cross with praying hands, and a dark mole on one of his eyelids.
The couple has a child together and Cook has two other children.
“It is also unclear if they might have been under any kind of duress or unusual circumstances,” Knight said.
He said anyone who has additional information on the whereabouts of the couple should contact Moulton police at 256-974-3961 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.