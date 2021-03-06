MOULTON — Authorities are searching for a Huntsville man who robbed the Cowboy’s convenience store early Saturday morning along Alabama 157 in Mouton.
Police chief Craig Knight said Coreggnal Ladon Ayers was developed as a suspect in the heist at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Surveillance cameras showed a black four-door Lexus with two Black males inside it pull into the store’s parking lot.
Knight said the video shows the car’s passenger enter the store and approached the cashier to pay for an item after other shoppers had left the store.
“He appeared to be paying for an item, but once the cash register was open, he lunged for the money drawers to attempt to remove the cash,” Knight said in a written release.
He said about $120 was taken in the robbery.
“Another customer inside the store, grabbed him as he attempted to leave the store. A short struggle occurred and the offender was able to break away and leave the store,” Knight said. “However, the customer was able to pull the offender’s jacket off of him. He ran through the parking lot and onto Alabama 157. The driver of the black Lexus left the parking lot and picked up the offender on the highway.”
The Moulton Police Department is requesting any information on the whereabouts of Ayers and also in identifying the driver of the Lexus. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.