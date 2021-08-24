MOULTON — The city of Moulton will match nearly $120,000 in a sewer grant that is aimed to replace pipes and increase the capacity of the Moulton Industrial Park Lift Station.
With assistance from the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, Moulton will receive $200,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the project, NARCOG officials reported.
NARCOG said the grant will help fund a proposed project that will provide improvements to the wastewater collection system near Gordon Drive and Alabama 157, which includes replacing deteriorated and leaking collection pipes of the Moulton Industrial Park Lift Station, to reduce the frequency and likelihood of issues for the residential and commercial customers serviced in the project area.
The project will have a direct impact on seven businesses and 45 households in Moulton.
