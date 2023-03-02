The Moulton Recreation Center will need reroofing, the city's new baseball/softball complex will require extensive reconstruction and older fields need their fencing reconfigured after damage from the Jan. 12 tornado.
Moulton Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel told the Lawrence County Rotary Club recently that the January tornado caused swathes of damage across H.A. Alexander Park and the adjacent recreation center.
McDaniel predicted both the recreation center's basketball court and roof would be replaced.
“The floor has got to come up,” said McDaniel. “Servpro came out and did their work. And they determined that water was under the floor at midcourt. So it’s a matter of time (before it comes up).
“The roof has been on the building 30 years. ... We know we’re going to have to replace the entire roof. We have 77 leaks in it, so we have garbage cans everywhere when we have rain.”
Moulton was able to complete the youth league basketball season by playing some games at Moulton Middle School.
The rec center kitchen will also undergo renovations.
At Alexander Park's old fields, the EF1 twister and other high winds carried away two temporary outfield fences. One was found along Alabama 33 and the other hasn't been located.
Parks and Recreation officials planned to order new temporary fencing; however, an expected six-month delay caused them to consider other options.
“One of the things that Jackie (Burch) had worked on when he was at the park was (wanting) to move the fences in,” McDaniel said. “So the insurance allowed us to do that in lieu of waiting on temporary fences.”
Now the youth league fields have outfield fences 200 feet from the home plate area rather than 300 feet.
On the other side of the recreation complex parking lot, the immense damage to the new baseball/softball complex will require extensive reconstruction.
“Everything is going to come up,” said McDaniel. “All the fences, the poles — they’re all going to be replaced.
“We had eight sets of bleachers. All of them are going to have to be replaced. One set of bleachers we still can’t find. We had one set that was in a man’s backyard on 33 … . They all have cracks. We had three bleacher companies (look); we couldn’t get anybody to certify those bleachers for use.”
McDaniel expects replacing the fields’ protective netting to be a challenge. The nets were made specially to serve the new complex.
“The nets were torn, and that’s kind of the big red elephant in the room because they were custom nets,” said McDaniel. “The company that made those nets still had all our dimensions. They come out of Florida, so we have those ordered and we’re waiting on those to come in.”
It’s also possible that the new parking lot will need to be repaved due to water under the asphalt.
Meanwhile, the concrete backstops have already been rebuilt, and Joe Wheeler agreed to reposition the fields’ light poles. They currently lean after being tilted by the storm. According to McDaniel, all repairs are covered by insurance.
Despite the ongoing construction, McDaniel is confident games will be played at the new complex this year.
“We are going to play baseball and softball on the fields this summer,” said McDaniel.
Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County EMA director, estimated damage from the tornado in the county exceeded $400,000. In addition to the recreation facilities, damage was reported to homes, roofs at Lawrence Medical Center and the Relax Inn, and to greenhouses at LouAllen Farms on Lawrence County 177.
"The most significant stuff was probably over on County Road 177, the houses that were damaged there and also LouAllen Farm," Waldrep said.
He said the county didn't qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance because it didn't meet the threshold for housing damage.
