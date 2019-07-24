Elliot Eguia of Moulton has been named the editor of The Tower literary magazine at the University of Montevallo.
Eguia is a rising junior majoring in English with a creative writing minor. This is Eguia’s first year on The Tower staff. As well as having final editorial approval of work that is featured in The Tower, Eguia will assist with the design and direction of the publication.
