MOULTON — For the first time in school history and just five years after it started a team, the Moulton Middle School scholars bowl team is advancing to this month's state competition.
“Pretty awesome,” were the two words eighth grade student Zachary Smith used to describe his feelings last month after his scholars bowl team placed second in the district competition, guaranteeing it a spot in the state middle school competition in Hoover.
Smith, who is the A-team captain of his school’s eighth grade scholars bowl team, said making school history is even sweeter when you’re close to the teammates who helped make it possible.
“We’re like a family,” he said before a recent practice with Moulton Middle science teacher and scholars bowl director Brandon Terry.
Terry said the scholars bowl program at the school has been going strong for the five years it has existed.
“I have to give credit to these guys,” Terry said. “They have all studied hard and put in the work to make this happen.”
The eighth grade A-team, along with two students from Moulton Middle’s seventh grade B-team, defeated Haleyville, Arab Elementary, East Lawrence Middle, and Russellville schools in the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association (ASCA) District Tournament at Russellville High School in January.
Terry said 49 teams competed across the state on the district level and 24 are advancing to the ASCA State Tournament, which will be held at Hoover High School on Feb. 26.
“To go to nationals, we need to be in the top four (at state), but I’ll be honest, I want to win the whole thing,” Terry laughed.
Smith said the team would have automatically qualified to attend the national competition if they had beaten Arab Junior High at the district level. The team lost to Arab 260-180, but that isn’t discouraging any of the Moulton Middle students.
“It’s one of the most intense feelings,” eighth grader Pruitt Layman said about being in the hot seat at competitions. At a scholars bowl meet, students must be the first to correctly answer a range of questions spanning several topics.
Layman said his team works hard and works together to prepare for the next big event.
Isabel Arriaga, the seventh grade B-team captain who joined her A-team teammates in the district event, agreed it takes the entire team to win competitions.
“All of us do well in academics, but everyone specializes in something,” she said. “Malachi is our geography wiz. You can ask him questions about country capitals, and he’d be able to answer automatically.”
Malachi Wise, an eighth grader, was among the six students who brought the Moulton Middle scholars bowl team to their first state competition.
Arriaga's strongest subjects are English and literature. To prepare herself for a competition, she said she reviews Shakespearean plays, well-known authors and their most famous works, but she also spends lots of time on other subjects.
“I study for geography more than lit because it’s more challenging,” she said.
In a recent practice the team set up buzzers and divided into two teams to be the first to answer questions from Terry as if they were actually at competition. Terry said the school teams — A, B, and the sixth grade C-team— fundraise to make traveling to competitions possible, but the team also raises the money for equipment.
He said the team is currently selling chocolate bars, and as of last week had raised about $1,200. Over the last two years, he said, the teams have successfully raised over $5,000 for buzzers, registration fees and travel expenses.
Seventh grade student Kara Adams, who joined scholars bowl this year and hopes to see the team advance to state again in 2023, said the team owes much of their success to their teacher.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without Mr. Terry,” she said. “He supports us and pushes us to do our best.”
“Mr. Terry started a spark in all of us to study more,” Arriaga agreed. She said she and her other teammates are able to explore new subjects and interests since they’ve been introduced to scholars bowl.
“We want to make Mr. Terry proud and know that all our work is paying off,” she said as the team continues prepping for the state tournament.
Along with Smith, Layman, Arriaga and Wise, teammates Ava Mink, eighth grade, and Ava Willingham, seventh grade, will travel to Hoover in three weeks to vie for a position on the national roster.
