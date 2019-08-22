MOULTON — While Moulton's downtown square still has a void created by an April fire, an area 2 miles north continues to expand as a commercial hub in the town of about 3,500 residents.
Five businesses representing about 60 jobs have located or made plans to locate near the busy intersection of Alabama 24 and Alabama 157 in recent months. Domino’s Pizza announced this week it will become the latest addition to the service, retail and restaurant businesses at the Forum Shops complex adjacent to Walmart at the intersection.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the availability of retail space and a strong economy are the driving factors for the increased business activity.
“They see a potential over here for growth also,” he said.
Construction of a deluxe car wash, Shine Time Super Wash, is also underway across the parking lot from Walmart.
The car wash’s managing partner, Mike Reiney, said he plans to employ eight to 10 workers and it should be open by late fall.
Meanwhile, only one of the four businesses damaged in the April 22 fire on the courthouse square has reopened there, but two still plan to return to the square.
Moulton Building Inspector Renay Saint and Weatherwax said the fire has not pushed Domino's or other businesses to locate in a different commercial center.
“(The car wash and Domino’s) weren’t the type of businesses that would want to locate on the square,” Saint said. “They may have looked there, but they are best suited for a place out on the highway.”
DAKS Inc., of Decatur, is the Domino’s franchisee bringing the city its first pizza delivery business.
“We chose this prime location because it’s all about visibility and convenience for our customers and our drivers," said Joe Broadfoot, director of the central region for Domino’s.
The restaurant will be between Cato and Dollar Tree.
He said Domino’s in Moulton will employ about 25 people, including about 15 drivers. He said DAKS is uncertain when the restaurant will open and what the range of the delivery area will be.
“We want to be open by the end of the year if not sooner,” he said.
Broadfoot said DAKS, locally owned and operated, has 10 stores in Texas, and Moulton will be the company’s 12th store in Alabama.
Walmart draws shoppers
Fourteen months ago, Vanessa Morris, a leasing and brokerage agent for Southeast Commercial Realty of Birmingham, began marketing five vacant units in the Forum shopping center totaling 14,000 square feet. Now the center is down to one 2,000-square-foot vacant site.
She said she helped lure Hibachi Buffet, the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and future tenants Domino’s and Tobacco Plus to the shopping center. The restaurant and chamber office opened there in late 2018. Tobacco Plus is locating next to Plaza Bonita Mexican restaurant.
“The location has high traffic volume,” she said. “The economy is good. Most everything locating here is 20 to 30 minutes away in other cities, and it’s an attractive shopping center."
She said the smaller businesses at the intersection are in Walmart's shadow because it's the primary draw for shoppers.
"This property is an addition but not a competitor to Walmart," she said. "They won't be competing with Walmart.”
More than 22,500 vehicles pass through the two state routes daily, according to 2018 data from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
She said Walmart’s restrictions on competitors at the site have kept the Forum Shops from filling. Morris said a lender and bank wanted to locate in the center, but because Walmart has Woodforest National Bank in its store, the businesses are not allowed to open there.
Courthouse square tenants
One downtown business displaced by the fire, Willow Tree, reopened about three weeks ago, about a mile south on Court Street, and doesn't plan to return to the square.
“Business has been great,” said Craig Johnston, owner of the antique collectibles and artisan boutique.
Saint said the Dejà Vu hair salon plans to return to the square. It has opened a temporary location on Alabama 157. Tucker’s Auto and Tire shop has reopened on the square.
The only business damaged by the fire that hasn't reopened is the Court Street Grill. Arthur Moss, owner of the restaurant, said he is looking at three options for reopening.
He is considering opening a restaurant in the 5,000-square-foot basement below ground at the former site with an additional patio-type eating area above ground. His second option is to build a smaller steakhouse and Italian bistro above ground with a 12-foot-wide walkway that adjoins the back parking lot with Court Street on the square.
Moss’ third consideration is to open a reservation-type diner Thursday through Saturday with six vendors offering differing cuisines.
“We are looking at the plans and hope to start on the construction work by next spring or summer,” he said. “I am targeting to be open with something there by the end of 2020. I will make the front of the building appear as it did in the 1940s so it won’t be out of place.”
The 90-acre Moulton Courthouse Square Historic District has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1998.
Saint said an antique store and tanning salon/stylist business are planning to open in the Bankhead Plaza on Alabama 157, near Burger King.
