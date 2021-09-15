MOULTON — A Moulton teenager died Tuesday after being struck by a truck while crossing Alabama 157, 5 miles north of Moulton, on Monday afternoon, according to state troopers.
Troopers said the 17-year-old was hit by a 1985 Peterbilt truck driven by a Georgia man. The teen, not named by the troopers, was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division is continuing to investigate the incident.
